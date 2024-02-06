A programme offering free support for local businesses to help reduce their carbon footprint and drive down waste has reached a milestone.

The Carbon Literacy Training scheme from Staffordshire County Council has now seen 200 companies sign up.

The programme covers topics such as energy efficiency and how eco-friendly products and practices can help drive waste reduction.

Businesses are also encouraged to apply for a free energy assessment to support efforts to reduce emissions and save money. They are also given information on grants to help with sustainable improvements.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“It’s great to see the growing interest and commitment from local businesses in embracing sustainable practices – it’s an integral part of the process of updating and innovating business operations that they contribute to its overall carbon reduction. “The Carbon Literacy Training programme is a testament to Staffordshire’s dedication to creating a greener and more environmentally conscious business community.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire businesses can apply to take part in the free Carbon Literacy Training by visiting the Green Solutions website.