Lichfield City will be hoping to extend their winning streak to six games in all competitions when they travel to Wolverhampton Casuals.

The visitors ran out 5-1 winners in September’s reverse fixture and will be hoping for more of the same this evening (6th February).

Three points for Ivor Green’s men could see them close the gap to Congleton Town to just four points with a game still in hand over the Midland Football League Premier Division leaders.

Another goal for the league’s leading marksman, Dan Smith, would see him reach the milestone of 30 goals for the campaign after netting another brace at the weekend in City’s 6-0 win over Northwich Victoria.

Meanwhile, the hosts secured three vital points last time out against Bewdley Town to move them seven points clear of the relegation zone.