Lichfield karting star Finlay Lines enjoyed another weekend of success and a podium finish as he competed in the 2024 Winter Warmer Trophy.

Competing against a field of 35 drivers in the Mini Max 950 class at the Trent Valley Kart Club, the city racer took pole position by a gap of two-tenths of a second on Saturday.

He followed up his pole position by taking the heat one win the following morning, before going on to take the heat two win later on.

Topping the intermediate qualifying standings after his two heat wins, Lines started the final from pole position.

But despite leading the race all the way up until the last two laps, Lines finished in second place, losing out by nine hundredths of a second.