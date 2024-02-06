A Lichfield-based organisation helping people to access mental health services and support has been boosted by a £1,000 grant.

The Staffordshire Network for Mental Health received £1,000 from The Grace Trust.

The charity offers services such as workshops, training sessions and resources to help people build a plan to deal with emotions and prevent mental illness.

Ian Scott, chair of the Staffordshire Network for Mental Health, said the money would be used to support a new initiative:

“We are currently running a project at the moment which helps communities by training volunteers in areas such as substance abuse and understanding and supporting those with ADHD and autism. “By undertaking the training this allows these volunteers to go out into their communities and deliver workshops and presentations and share the knowledge they have gained, as well as the services available to people. “One of the successes of the project is that we have helped two volunteers find full-time employment by going through the programme and sharing their learnings with others. They are now able to continue to do this on a more permanent basis. “This funding from The Grace Trust will allow us to extend the programme, which is due to end in the summer, by another month.” Ian Scott

The Grace Trust is made up of volunteers and donors from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church and is dedicated to making grants and donations towards causes that help to change lives.

George Clarke, volunteer fundraiser at The Grace Trust, said:

“We are delighted to donate £1,000 to the Staffordshire Network for Mental Health. “They are a crucial charity who do so much to support many people and families within the community. They play a vital role in promoting mental well-being and reducing the stigma around mental ill health. “We were pleased to hear that our donation will be going towards the continuation of one of their key projects focused on volunteer training development.” George Clarke