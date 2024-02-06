An afternoon cinema club will host a screening of The Miracle Club later this month.

The film will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 20th February.

Starring Maggie Smith and Kathy Bates, the story of three generations of close friends who win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. Just before their trip, their old friend arrives in Ballygar for her mother’s funeral.

The women set out on the journey that they hope will change their lives, with Chrissie, a skeptical traveler, joining in place of her mother. Along the way, old wounds are reopened, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle.

Tickets are £5 and can be booked online, by calling 01543 412121 or on the door on the day.