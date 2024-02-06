The work of staff at a Lichfield care home has been celebrated.

Residents and workers at The Spires highlighted the achievements of the home’s activities team as part of National Activity Providers and Professionals Week which took place last month.

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were presented with thank you flowers and gifts and enjoyed a fun-filled day with residents.

Ula Muskus, operations manager at The Spires, said:

“It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers and Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change.” Ula Muskus