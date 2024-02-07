A Burntwood business is celebrating after getting the year off to a flying start by securing four new land deals.

Keon Homes said the agreements were worth more than £28million.

The company has also agreed its first partnership with Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust which will see it construct 65 new homes, a sports pavilion and pitches.

Matt Beckley, head of development at Keon Homes, said:

“These latest deals underline our ability to find land, securing planning and then, using strong relationships with housing associations, develop schemes that makes a real difference to local people. “The region is crying out for more affordable housing, and, with these recent wins, we are now programmed to start eight sites this year, delivering 300 new homes in total. “This will include working with our existing partners, such as Midland Heart and Walsall Housing Group, not to mention first projects for the Black Country Housing Group, Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust and Citizen Housing. This is more just than bricks and mortar. We are using the latest construction techniques and the strength of our local supply chain to regenerate brownfield sites into communities where individuals, couples and families can enjoy living.” Matt Beckley, Keon Homes

The deals come on the back of a “transformational” past year for the company which saw it clock up five years in business and secure its first two Extra Care schemes, including one with Sanctuary Group in Streethay which will see the construction of a 78-bed facility with an additional 60 bungalows.

Matt added:

“Our mission is all about doing the right thing – and that flows throughout the business, from the way we treat our staff and the way we develop our supply chains to the way we forge exceptionally strong partnerships with housing associations and our other client partners. “This has seen us successfully complete 14 sites and 400 plots in just five years, with a secured £103million pipeline of deals in place.” Matt Beckley, Keon Homes