Burntwood residents are being warned about scammers pretending to be police officers.

It comes after an incident was reported to Staffordshire Police.

A spokesperson said:

“The police will never ask for bank pin numbers or for your bank cards.

“If you are expecting a visit or call from the police you can call 101 to check that there is a visit arranged and to check the collar number and name of the PC or PCSO.”

