Chasetown secured a spot in the semi finals of the Walsall Senior Cup with a 4-1 win over Sporting Khalsa.

An early Johno Atherton goal gave The Scholars the lead, but they were soon pegged back by Robbie Bunn’s strike.

But Chasetown then asserted their authority on the game and were back in front on the stroke of half-time as Kris Taylor restored their lead.

Danny Glover converted one of three good chances he had midway through the second half, with substitute Luke Yates rounding off the scoring in the 71st minute.

Chasetown will now await their opponents in the last four, with Lichfield City already in the draw.

The other spots will be taken by the winners of the quarter final tie between Walsall Wood and Rushall Olympic, and the clash between Tividale and Hednesford Town.