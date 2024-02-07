A coin collection has fetched more than a pretty penny at auction.

Items including 22ct gold full and half sovereigns, rare 50p pieces, silver proof coins and commemorative sets fetched a total of £16,910 at the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale.

The auctioneer said the market for collectable coins was proving popular.

“People collect specific mint marks, gold proof sets, date runs, sovereigns featuring birth years important to them-– there are lots of different paths trodden by collectors.

“So if you’ve got a sovereign, don’t think it purely of bullion value and destined to be melted down – it needs to be checked.

“The same goes for all coins, as it’s always worth looking for rarities such as coins which have been mis-struck or have a low mintage.

“A great example is the 50 pence piece celebrating Kew Gardens’ 250th anniversary in 2009, of which 210,000 were minted. One of these featured in the collection we auctioned and it sold for £110.

“Don’t leave things to chance – get in touch with us for a specialist valuation.”

Richard Winterton