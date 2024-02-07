A local football club is celebrating after netting a county-wide award.

AFC Fradley was named Club of the Month for November and December by the Staffordshire Football Association.

Since being formed less than two years ago, AFC Fradley has grown to include more than 300 players across different age groups.

Darren Peck, chairman of the club, said:

“AFC Fradley prides itself on instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and respect – setting a standard for young players and inspiring, within the local community, a vision of what is achievable through dedication and a love for the sport. “This award is not just a milestone for our club, but a celebration of the incredible passion, hard work, and commitment from all the coaches, volunteers, and families who make AFC Fradley what it is. “It’s also a declaration to the professional football league – we are on our way!” Darren Peck

AFC Fradley caters for players aged from four to 50 and has developed a dedicated disability team and specific pathways for female footballers.

Alex Scott, from the Staffordshire Football Association, said:

“The impact AFC Fradley has had on grassroots football in our region has been outstanding. “This dual recognition is richly deserved and we are passionate about continuing to support and work alongside such forward-thinking and inclusive clubs.” Alex Scott