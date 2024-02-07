Highways chiefs say gritting crews are prepared for action with snow predicted to sweep across Staffordshire.

The Met Office has issues a yellow weather warning for the county between 6am tomorrow (8th February) and 6am the following day.

Staffordshire County Council highways crews will be out to grit primary and secondary routes ahead of the predicted snowfall.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways, said:

“With weather warnings in place, our crews will be busy this evening. They will then be on hand and ready to roll if needed to clear the roads and keep Staffordshire moving. “Grit needs traffic to travel over it to work effectively, so I would ask people to take extra care over the next couple of days. “Our gritting crews will be doing whatever they can to keep the county moving, but I would ask that people leave more time for their journeys, and drive to the conditions of the road.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the county council’s gritting routes here.