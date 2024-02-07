The Lichfield Players are returning to the city stage for their latest production.

Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime will be performed at the Lichfield Garrick from 20th to 24th February.

Based on the short story by Oscar Wilde, the show weaves together intrigue, a healthy dose of wit and humour, plus a few unexpected twists.

Director, Lucy Dufaye – who is making her directorial debut for the Lichfield Players – said:

“I’m a big fan of Wilde, his language and his humour. “It may have been written over 130 years ago, but Lord Arthur Savile’s Crime is still guaranteed to amuse today’s audiences on account of its sheer absurdity.” Lucy Dufaye

Tickets start at £17 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.