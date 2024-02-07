A former boutique hotel in Lichfield has been put up for sale.

Netherstowe House is being sold by specialists Christie & Co as either a whole plot or as a north and south split.

The ten bedroom Georgian property sits on a one-acre plot and was originally an historic mill before being converted for residential use.

It has been owned by the Heathcote family for the last 45 years. In a statement, they said:

“We have enjoyed creating memories at Netherstowe House during our ownership. “It was originally our wonderful family home before we launched a multi-million pound premium leathergoods company from the property, utilising it as our offices and HQ. “Having subsequently been fortunate enough to frequent luxury hotels around the world, we then established the property as an experience-led hotel and restaurant with a focus on creating meaningful memories for local patrons whilst serving a high demand for corporate travellers to the area. “We welcomed many famous faces over the years including the likes of Sir Roger Moore, Idris Elba and Kate Beckinsale. “However, the time has now come for us to move this delightful property on to new custodians who can utilise the building in their own way and hopefully, they will get as much enjoyment out of it as we have over the past 45 years.” Heathcote family

As well as the ten bedrooms, the property – which is on the market for £1,495,000 – also boasts communal areas.

Christie & Co said the building could be used as a hotel or guesthouse, as well as having the potential to become a private residence.

The company’s hotel broker Sam Roberts said:

“Netherstowe House is a magnificent property within striking distance of Lichfield city centre. “The opportunities and versatility that the building could offer, subject to the relevant consents, is endless. From a sizeable private residence to a guesthouse or B&B, or back to its former glory as a hotel, or perhaps offices for a business – it’s a unique offering.” Sam Roberts, Christie & Co