County council chiefs say that more than £2.5million is being invested in Staffordshire a part of efforts to prevent flooding.

Among the initiatives being funded is a gully cleaning programme which saw more than 67,740 emptied of blockages and waste last year to improve drainage.

Other measures funded between last April and March this year include the use of jet washers and camera surveys to unclog drain and maintenance of ditches.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“The flooding and strong winds brought by Storm Henk and Storm Isha last month really put our highways crews to the test. “This is why, as a county council, we invested over £2.5million into preventative maintenance over the last year so that Staffordshire is as prepared as it can be when adverse weather hits. “Our crews cleared over 67,000 gullies last year to maintain our healthy drainage system and reduce floodwater as much as possible. Other measures include maintaining drainage ditches and sending teams out to roads that have been flooded so they can make those areas safe. “We also recognise that road defects are often exacerbated by bad weather, which is why we have invested £50million pounds into repairing our roads over three years. This enabled us to fix more than 16,000 potholes last year.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council