The number of apprenticeships across Lichfield and Burntwood have fallen by almost a quarter since 2015, Labour has claimed.

The figures released by the local branch of the party show that the numbers starting as apprentices across the district have dropped from 1,290 to 970.

Labour’s Cllr Dave Robertson said:

“Families across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages want to see their children do well and get on – and apprenticeships are a great route to doing exactly that. “But under the Conservatives fewer and fewer young people are able to find opportunities to take up a place. “Labour will reverse this trend, giving businesses the flexibility they need to train people up with new skills from digital technologies, to the green skills needed to tackle climate change.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Labour say their plans would see more than 1,000 new careers advisors recruited and trained to provide professional advice at schools and colleges.

The party is also proposing to establish Skills England, a new national body tasked with meeting training needs for the future and driven by devolving spending on skills to communities.

Bridget Phillipson MP, Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“Despite their rhetoric, the Tories have overseen a decade of decline in skills and training opportunities which is holding Britain back. “From digital to green skills, childcare to social care, Labour will harness the talents and abilities of the British people so we can strengthen our economy and break down barriers to opportunity. “More training opportunities so people can gain new skills, access better jobs and grow our economy. That’s the difference a Labour government will make.” Bridget Phillipson MP