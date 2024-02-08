A Michelin Star chef is one of three new trustees to join the board of a local charity.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Lichfield restaurant Upstairs, will support the work of Kids’ Village.

The charity is hoping to build the UK’s first holiday village providing free breaks for critically ill children and their families.

The £5million project is planned for land at Wychnor.

Tom said:

“I’m honoured to be a trustee for Kids’ Village – it’s a wonderful charity. “When a child is critically ill, it affects the whole family and Kids’ Village will offer much-needed support and more importantly, a break in the beautiful Staffordshire countryside. “I am looking forward to supporting the work of the charity so we can make a real difference to families across the UK.” Tom Shepherd

He will be joined on the board of trustees are Anjna Mahey, director at recruitment specialists Anderson Scott and an ambassador for Blood Cancer UK, and Jas Sandhu, relationship director at NatWest Bank.

Kids’ Village chairman Doug Wright said:

“I am delighted to welcome Tom among our latest new trustees that we have appointed at Kids’ Village. “Tom is someone that I greatly admire. He is an exceptional man who has created something rather special and unique at his restaurant in Lichfield – the city of Lichfield and the wider county of Staffordshire are lucky to have him as their first Michelin star chef. “He is at the forefront of attracting visitors to the area and is undoubtedly a major catalyst in improving the reach and appeal of Lichfield. “I’m greatly impressed how Tom wants to use his business success as a force for good to play his part in creating this much-needed Kids’ Village.” Doug Wright

Find out more information about the charity visit the Kids’ Village website.