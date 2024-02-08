A new logo will provide a stronger link to communities across the Lichfield District Council area, the local authority’s chiefs have said.

The design features a crest and the name of the council, replacing the previous lettering only logo which has been used for a number of years.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“Lichfield District Council is reverting to using the authority’s historic crest as its logo. “The crest more accurately reflects our communities by acknowledging Lichfield’s Roman historical links, the importance of agriculture to the area, Burntwood’s proud mining history, our county of Staffordshire and prominent historical families from the area now covered by the Lichfield District.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council