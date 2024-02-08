A new logo will provide a stronger link to communities across the Lichfield District Council area, the local authority’s chiefs have said.
The design features a crest and the name of the council, replacing the previous lettering only logo which has been used for a number of years.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said:
“Lichfield District Council is reverting to using the authority’s historic crest as its logo.
“The crest more accurately reflects our communities by acknowledging Lichfield’s Roman historical links, the importance of agriculture to the area, Burntwood’s proud mining history, our county of Staffordshire and prominent historical families from the area now covered by the Lichfield District.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
Come on LDC, with all the problems we have- seriously??
This new logo does more accurately reflect Lichfield District Council – it is another huge step backwards!
Surely it should have two fingers sticking up.
You have to laugh!
Have you not got more important things to spend your time on? Honestly none of you have a clue.
It would be interesting to find out how much this new logo cost to implement ?
Representation of the community by including… The Romans, farmers and mines that shut 40+ years ago.
What a great shame that the Stafford Knot/Staffordshire knot shown the LDC’s new logo is incorrect-easy enough to check online-or perhaps a quick glance at Staffordshire Regimental badges-unbelievable!!!
Beggars belief.
“ora et labora” (pray and work) – what are they trying to tell us?