Children from a Lichfield school have been lending a hand to keep a local park clean.

The group of Year 4 pupils from Five Spires Academy joined Bob Harrison from Lichfield Litter Legends for a litter-picking session.

The work was part of their learning about plastic pollution in geography.

The youngsters spent two hours in Beacon Park and collected seven bags of rubbish which included items such as shoes, vape containers, clothing, plastic bottles, wrappers, glass alcohol bottles and cigarette butts.

Eight-year-old Zander said:

“I am shocked that there is so much litter on the floor, despite the rangers and Lichfield Litter Legends tidying the park up.

Maya, 9, added:

“I didn’t expect that there would be much rubbish until we found a shoe.”

For more details about Lichfield Litter Legends and to find out more about educational sessions with them, visit the group’s Facebook page.