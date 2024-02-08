The Mighty Boing will make a welcome return to Lichfield this weekend.

The five-piece indie ska band will be at The Feathers on Saturday (10th February).

A spokesperson said:

“The Mighty Boing are substance wrapped with individuality, armed with an array of catchy harmony-filled music,while visually taking you along for the ride on their manic antics that will get you stomping with their own brand of originality and rewritten classics.”

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free, with the band on stage from 9pm.