Burntwood will make the trip to Kidderminster this weekend for a re-arranged league fixture.

The original date in January saw the game called off due to the weather.

The CCE Sportsway side go into the fixture tomorrow (10th February) on the back of a 49-39 victory over Camp Hill.

Standing in their way this weekend will be a Kidderminster side who sit a place and eight points behind Burntwood in the table.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Meanwhile, Burntwood 3rds will welcome Wednesbury 2nds for a game under the lights at The CCE Sportsway this evening.