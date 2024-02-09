A councillor has been promoted to a cabinet role at Staffordshire County Council after one of his colleagues opted to step down.

Cllr Mike Wilcox will take on the health and care role following Cllr Julia Jessel’s decision.

The Burntwood South representative, who also serves as cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change at Lichfield District Council, will take up his new position with immediate effect.

Cllr Jessel said she would continue to serve as a county councillor until the local elections next year.

“Everyone comes to a point in time when they need to take stock and plan for the future. “After completing more than 40 years as an elected member, I decided some time ago that this would be my last term. “With this in mind, in discussions with the leader, I have decided to return to the back benches for my last year – almost like a phased retirement.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Jessel’s political career has spanned more than four decades, but she joined the county council in May 2017 before joining the cabinet in July 2020 and eventually taking on the health and care portfolio in May 2021.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I first met Julia 20 years ago and in all that time she hasn’t changed – there is still the same determination to ensure that promises are kept, standards are maintained and services delivered on behalf of the residents she serves. “It’s said that all political careers end in failure, but Julia’s hasn’t. The health and care portfolio is a difficult responsibility facing several pressures and although there is always more to be done Julia’s work leaves the service in a strong position for her successor.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council