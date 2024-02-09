A man and woman have been rescued from a car after it got stuck in flood water in Kings Bromley.

Fire crews from Lichfield and Tamworth were called to the A515 at 8.30am today (9th February).

They used a water rescue sledge to rescue the pair after their black BMW had become stuck in the flood water.

A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“A road closure is in place and we are urging drivers to seek alternate routes and to not try and pass through the flood water. “ Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson