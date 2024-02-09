A charity event held at the National Memorial Arboretum has raised more than £50,000.

The Care of Police Survivors (COPS) Winter Ball was hosted by TV personality and special constable Penny Lancaster.

The charity supports the families of police officers and staff who have died while on duty.

More than 240 people attended the event, which also included live entertainment from The Jive Aces.

Penny said:

“COPS is close to my heart, and I am proud and honoured to represent the charity and its work.” Penny Lancaster

The event also saw confirmation that Tim Buckley would step down from his role as the charity’s CEO in March. He will be replaced by Lisa Meads.

Tim said:

“I will miss this role more than any other I have held – when I close my laptop for the last time, I will feel a tremendous sense of sadness and pride and honour in all we have achieved together. “I know COPS will continue to thrive with Lisa Meads in the role. The team here is exceptional and will make sure, the survivors, are at the heart of everything COPS does. “This is an extraordinary charity – the people are amazing people. Survivors and the team will always hold a very special place in my heart.” Tim Buckley