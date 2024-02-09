Residents at a Lichfield care home have taken a trip down memory lane to look at vehicles from yesteryear.

The visit to the Aston Manor Road Transport Museum in Aldridge saw them given the chance to see everything from vintage buses to commercial vehicles.

Angela Smith, activities co-ordinator at The Spires, said:

“We spend time speaking with residents about what activities they’d like to get involved with and what trips they’d like us to organise – then it’s our job to make it happen. “It was a privilege to spend the day travelling down memory lane with the transport sparking memories and conversations about bygone eras – everyone had a fantastic time.” Angela Smith, The Spires