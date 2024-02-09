Lichfield City’s league campaign will see them travel to Tividale this weekend in a bid to close the gap on leaders Congleton Town.

Following a run of five wins in five games, Ivor Green’s men will be hoping to continue their hot run of form against a team they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium earlier in the season

City’s latest addition, Louis Baker, will be hoping to further impress after registering an assist on his Lichfield debut last time out against the hosts.

Meanwhile, Dan Smith – who currently tops the league’s goalscoring charts – will have another opportunity to reach the milestone of 30 goals for the season, after Tuesday night’s trip to Wolverhampton Casuals was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Smith netted twice in Lichfield’s 6-0 victory last weekend against Northwich Victoria, while Jordan Clement and Cameron Dunn also recorded braces.

Tividale will be in good spirits though after securing a point against high-flying Congleton in a 3-3 thriller in their previous fixture – a result which allowed City to close the gap on the league leaders to just seven points with two games still in hand.

Kick-off tomorrow (10th February) is at 3pm.