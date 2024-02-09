A new fleet of electric trains will begin running to and from Lichfield stations later this year, an operator has confirmed.

West Midlands Railway will begin using the Class 730 units on routes for the first time next week.

But the Cross City Line roll-out is not expected until the Spring.

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Railway, said:

“These modern electric trains represent a huge upgrade to the experience of travelling by train in the West Midlands. “Not only are the Class 730s physically longer than the trains they replace, meaning they can carry more people, the carriage interiors have been designed in a spacious, metro-style to maximise space. “With modern features such as digital information screens, power points at every seat and accessible toilets, I am certain they will prove popular and our teams are looking forward to welcoming customers on board.” Ian McConnell, West Midlands Railway

The 48 new three carriage trains were built by Alstom as part of a £700million investment in new rolling stock.

Dominic Booth, chief executive of Transport UK Group, said:

“Today marks the dawn of a new era in rail travel for passengers on West Midlands Railway. “As we modernise Britain’s trains, this new state-of-the-art electric fleet offers a better journey experience for commuters and leisure travellers. “As we work towards a more efficient, accessible, and sustainable rail network across the entire Transport UK group it’s fantastic to see these new Class 730’s being rolled out.” Dominic Booth, Transport UK Group

In addition to the three carriage Class 730s, a further 36 five carriage versions of the fleet are currently going through testing with West Midlands Railway’s sister company London Northwestern Railway.

These trains will come into service next winter on longer-distance routes.