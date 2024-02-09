This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.
MICHAEL LOWE’S and ASSOCIATED CHARITIES
(Registered Charity Number: 214785)
VACANCY FOR A TRUSTEE
The above Charity provides support to needy persons and organisations in Lichfield City
The Trust has a maximum of 15 Trustees some of whom are appointed by Lichfield City Council and some of whom are co-opted
A vacancy has arisen and the Trust wishes to co-opt a Lichfield resident as one of its Trustees for a term of five years. The appointment is unremunerated
Applicants should be interested in the welfare of Lichfield and its residents and be willing to carry out home visits
The Trust invites interested persons to apply to the Administrator for an application form
Apply for details to:
Mrs Jane Bethell – Administrator
Mobile No. 07546 966964
or
All applications to be received by 14th March 2024