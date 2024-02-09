Volunteers are being urged to support the Shenstone Fun Run when it takes place later this year.

The event is organised by the Shenstone Playing Fields Committee and will see the 10k event help to raise funds for a new play area.

Eddie Hughes MP, who will be the Conservative candidate for the Tamworth constituency – which includes Shenstone – at the next General Election when his Walsall North seat disappears as part of a boundary shake up, said he hoped people would support the fun run when it takes place on 29th September.

“The Shenstone Fun Run is a great chance for local businesses and individuals to show their support for a cause that benefits everyone in the village. “However, the team need your help. If you’re interested in volunteering as a marshall, sponsoring the event, or helping with supplies like paper cups or items for the runners goody bags please get in touch.” Eddie Hughes

Anyone interested in supporting the event can find out more at www.facebook.com/ShenstoneFunRun.