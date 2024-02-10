Families heading away for a half-term getaway are being urged to make sure they leave their homes secure.

With schools across Lichfield and Burntwood breaking up, Staffordshire Police is launching a crime prevention campaign to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.

They are advising people to take steps such as not posting about their trips on social media, keeping high value items out of view and cancel any deliveries which might be left outside and make it obvious residents are not at home.



Detective Chief Inspector Adam Yates, Staffordshire Police’s burglary lead, said:

“Our focus is on working proactively and reactively to catch and convict offenders whilst encouraging people to take crime prevention steps to keep their homes safe.



“The majority of thieves prefer to target homes when the occupants are away, so any sign of someone being home can deter them. Ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property and take your bins out and put them away for you.



“If your neighbour is on holiday, keep an eye out for any suspicious activity at their house. If you do see anything that doesn’t look right, contact us by calling our non-emergency 101 number, or by using the Live Chat function on our website. “If a crime is in progress, always ring 999.” Detective Chief Inspector Adam Yates, Staffordshire Police

As part of the wider campaign, police are also hosting an online crime prevention chat from 7pm to 8pm on 22nd February where people will be able to ask questions about protecting their homes, vehicles and bikes. The event will be available here.