A series of free sport and activity sessions will take place in Lichfield and Burntwood to keep youngsters entertained over the half-term break.

Running from 12th to 16th February, the Getin2it programme will include things such as soft archery, kwik cricket, football, street dance, basketball and judo.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said:

“There are some great activity sessions on offer to the district’s young people over the half-term break. “They are free, delivered by our fully-qualified Getin2it coaches, and there is no need to book – just come along and join in.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

For full details of the sessions and how to sign up are available online.