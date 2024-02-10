A Lichfield organisation is offering financial support for apprentices working in trades and crafts.

The Worshipful Company of Smiths Lichfield grants can be used to help purchase relevant materials and educational items.

Dating back to 1177, the group counts the likes of Samuel Johnson’s father Michael among its past members.

A spokesperson said:

“We believe that apprenticeships are a valuable and important social asset that should be encouraged and developed, and believes in the value of apprenticeships in all trades and every craft in the widest definition and wishes to support apprentices in their chosen field.”

The project is being supported with funding from the Denis Parsons Foundation, which aims to promote creativity in memory of the sculptor and carver.

More details on how to apply are available here.