Money diverted from HS2 to transport projects will transform local roads, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The controversial high speed rail scheme’s northern stretch was scrapped last year due to spiralling costs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said money earmarked for the stretch north of Handsacre would be diverted to support local transport initiatives instead.

Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant said the move meant £8.3billion would be reinvested across the country over the next 11 years.

“This year, Staffordshire County Council’s highways will receive an additional £3,188,000. “This money will, over time, transform the condition of local roads, allowing all road users smoother, faster, and safer trips – paid for with savings delivered by the Prime Minister’s decision to cancel HS2 Phase 2. “All HS2 savings that would have been spent in the North or the Midlands will still be spent here. That is a 30% increase over last year and the total indicative additional funding allocation over the next 11 years will be £186,273,000 – a phenomenal sum of money.” Sir Michael Fabricant

As part of the deal to move the money to local schemes, councils will be required to publish details of how it will be spent.

This will include a summary of additional resurfacing work the funding will be used for over the next two years, with a long-term plan made available later in the 2024-25 period.

Sir Michael said:

“It is well known that I welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision to cancel the second stage of HS2 and I am pleased to see there will be a clear cancellation dividend. “In the meantime, I await with interest what proposals the two Andy’s – Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, and Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester – will be making regarding the upgrading the West Coast Main Line north of Handsacre to take full advantage of high speed trains being able to run at speed on those existing lines.” Sir Michael Fabricant

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said “every penny” committed to the Midlands would be spent in the region, while money saved from changes to London Euston would be spread across all regions.

“Lichfield is covered by a single local authority in receipt of this additional funding – Staffordshire. “It is important that residents benefit in full from this funding uplift, and ensure that Staffordshire is putting the money to good use while complying with the new reporting requirements that the Government has introduced.” Mark Harper