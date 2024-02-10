Plans have been approved for new signage and air conditioning units to be installed for a new Greggs shop in Lichfield.

The bakery chain will open at Johnson House on Crossfield Road.

The company has now been granted planning permission for the new illuminated signs and vinyl graphics, as well as the installation of the two air conditioning units.

Construction on the building itself has been completed on land previously used as car parking.

A planning statement for the original application said:

“The proposed Greggs bakery will offer a variety of hot and cold snacks for for consumption on or off the premises. “The business will focus on providing a facility for workers within the immediate industrial estate to purchase at mealtimes during employment hours for local workers in a location which is easily accessible to the local workforce. “In addition, owing to the proximity of Trent Valley Station it is also likely that commuters will provide significant custom to the unit.” Planning statement

No date has yet been confirmed for the opening.