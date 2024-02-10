Time is running out for local businesses to access free support.

Staffordshire County Council is offering the help via its Get Started and Grow Scheme.

Partially funded by the UK government through the Shared Prosperity Fund, the initiative is designed to boost local business by offering help across a range of areas such as marketing, websites, branding, accountancy and HR.

But companies only have until 16th February to access support for this year.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“We have now helped over 215 small Staffordshire businesses grow, with our social media support package being completely booked up long before the application deadline. “As a county council, it is a top priority for us to support Staffordshire’s small businesses by giving them the learning development they need to achieve their full potential and thrive. “As a small business owner myself, I know how important this type of support is when you are trying to focus on the core job of doing whatever your business does to make money. “I hope businesses will also take the opportunity to apply for our other free support packages while slots are still available.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Companies can apply to the scheme online.