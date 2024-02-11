A new campaign is encouraging families in Lichfield and Burntwood to consider adoption.

Together 4 Children is a partnership between local councils in the Midlands that helps find families for children in care.

The plea comes as the first ever Midlands Adoption Week begins tomorrow (12th February).

Organisers will use the week-long event to highlight the need for more adoptive parents with a series of promotional events and information evenings.

The campaign also hopes to break down some of the misconceptions about who can adopt .

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member responsible for children’s services at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a great campaign involving both council run and independent adoption services, all working side by side to help raise awareness of the need for more adopters. “We know that in many cases, adoption is the best option for our children in care. It can really transform the lives of those it touches and over the week we’ll be asking anyone who has ever thought about adoption to get in touch. “We are currently looking for potential families for children of all ages, sibling groups, those with additional needs and children from minority backgrounds. “If you’re looking to start or complete your family, I would definitely encourage people to think about adoption. You’ll find all you need to do at one of our information events.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

An online information event at 6pm tomorrow will give people the chance to find out more about adoption. People can register for the event on the Together 4 Children website.