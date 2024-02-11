The decision to change Lichfield District Council’s logo has been questioned by Labour councillors.

The local authority has unveiled the new design in a bid to better reflect the communities it serves.

But the decision to replaced the existing branding and reintroduce the crest has been challenged by Labour’s Cllr Steve Norman.

The Chase Terrace ward representative said:

“The crest was dropped from letters, vehicles and the council’s website in 2008 when the idea was to create a modern forward-looking image to the council – I know it was ‘forward-looking’ because in March that year the council was asked to consider the approval of a cinema operator for Friarsgate! “Members have not been consulted on this idea and I am at a loss to see how going back to using the crest the council had when it was created in 1974 matches the ambitious plans, we all want for our district. “It is looking backwards – are we going to be using an Old English font as well on documents?” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Labour representative for St Johns ward, said she had also been surprised to read about the logo change on Lichfield Live.

“As a local authority we have more pressing issues that we should be addressing such as the cost of living crisis, the climate emergency and the emerging new Local Plan – all more important than a new logo. “However, a closer look at the change has left me with many unanswered questions. For example, what costs were involved relating to design and consultancy and who signed it off? “Regarding the actual design, I will be asking if the Romans, historical families, and mining does accurately reflect our community today. I come from a family of proud migrant mine workers, but I do not think that this design reflects where we are as a district now. “Concerns have also been raised as to the legacy of the historical families chosen to be represented and that they may have a history of plantation ownership. “It is a shame that we were not consulted with and asked to contribute. I think something less rooted in the past and more forward thinking would have been appropriate .” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Lichfield District Council

The council has yet to confirm the cost of both creating the new logo and rolling it out across the authority.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, said the design was a better reflection of the district than the previous design which featured just lettering.

“Lichfield District Council is reverting to using the authority’s historic crest as its logo. “The crest more accurately reflects our communities by acknowledging Lichfield’s Roman historical links, the importance of agriculture to the area, Burntwood’s proud mining history, our county of Staffordshire and prominent historical families from the area now covered by the Lichfield District.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council