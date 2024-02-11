A Lichfield skier is celebrating success in the first ever GB Special Olympics National Winter Games.

Sophy Soryal competed in the slalom and the giant slalom in Folgaria in Italy, finishing second in the latter event.

She was part of a 20-strong team competing with the Special Olympics West Midlands Ski Group.

Colin Dyer, chief executive of Special Olympics GB, said:

“Huge congratulations go to all athletes on their success at this first National Winter Games. “Given the daily challenges that people with intellectual disabilities face throughout their lives, it’s a great achievement to be here competing and proudly representing their region at a national sporting event, let alone winning a medal. “Events in the Special Olympics GB movement bring together so many people and give our athletes new levels of confidence.” Colin Dyer, Special Olympics GB