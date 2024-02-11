Local jazz favourite Nick Dewhurst will be performing in Lichfield again later this month.

The show will feature originals, covers and a selection of standards when his quartet plays at the Cathedral Hotel on 21st February.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Nick and his quartet – which features some of the Midlands’ finest jazz musicians – will entertain you with a great night of jazz, funk and blues. “Expect fine musicianship and toe tapping tunes all night long.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The show starts at 7.45pm.