Local jazz favourite Nick Dewhurst will be performing in Lichfield again later this month.
The show will feature originals, covers and a selection of standards when his quartet plays at the Cathedral Hotel on 21st February.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“Nick and his quartet – which features some of the Midlands’ finest jazz musicians – will entertain you with a great night of jazz, funk and blues.
“Expect fine musicianship and toe tapping tunes all night long.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
The show starts at 7.45pm.