Merseybeat favourites The Searchers are bringing their catalogue of hits to Lichfield.

Founded in 1957, the group had embarked on a farewell tour last year – but say they’re heading back out on the road after demand from fans.

Their Thank You Tour will stop off at the Lichfield Garrick on 21st April.

Guitarist John McNally said

“The fans don’t want us to stop – and nor do we. “The reception we had on the last tour was just amazing. Fans were singing along to our songs as if they were recent hits. “It was such a tremendous experience, we’re going to do it all over again.” John McNally

Fans will be treated to hits from The Searchers including When You Walk In The Room, Goodbye My Love and What Have They Done To The Rain, as well as their three number one hits Sweets for my Sweet, Needles and Pins and Don’t Throw Your Love Away.

Bassist Frank Allen said:

“This musical journey is now in its 68th year – we can’t get our heads around it. “Like so many of our contemporaries, we thought our careers wouldn’t last more than a few years but here we are, nearly seven decades on. “Another major factor in wanting to do it again is that the last tour was just so much fun. We can’t wait to get back out there.” Frank Allen

Tickets are £35 and can be booked online.