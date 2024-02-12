Singer Aled Jones says he feels “honoured” to have spent more than 40 years in the spotlight.

His comments come as he prepares to visit the Lichfield Garrick with his Full Circle tour in April.

Having found fame as a boy with the Christmas hit Walking in the Air, Aled went on to star on the West End stage and around the globe, as well as forging a career as a radio and TV presenter.

The Full Circle tour will accompany the release of his new book with the same name which will celebrate his life and career stretching across more than four decades.

He said:

“I’ve always felt lucky, having the career I have, but as I get older I feel that I am so honoured to be living this life. “I love what I do for a living. I have been so fortunate to be a part of people’s lives for so many years. In fact, I feel almost teary when I think about it.” Aled Jones

Aled’s career has also seen him sing for and work alongside he likes of Leonard Bernstein and the Royal family.

But it was a performance with Julie Andrews which stands out.

“There’s a video of Julie Andrews and I singing Edelweiss and at the end, we put our heads together and she gives me a kiss – that was probably the most overwhelming thing I’ve ever done. “For me, she’s one of the greatest, if not the greatest, film stars of my generation. Growing up, I Ioved those films, like Mary Poppins or The Sound of Music. A brilliant actress with a sublime voice. “To get the invitation to interview Julie Andrews on her tour was just a dream come true. It was a pinch-me moment. “Julie was so lovely to me. Working with her is one of the highlights of my career. It wasn’t just that we performed together on stage, it was also the time we spent backstage where we were as thick as thieves. “She had a wonderful team around her of genuine people who’d been around her for years and years and for them to allow me to get into that inner sanctum was very special. “I was completely transported. I was singing Edelweiss with Julie Andrews – it doesn’t get any better than that.” Aled Jones

Aled Jones will bring his Full Circle tour to the Lichfield Garrick on 21st April. For ticket details click here.