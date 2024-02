Police are trying to trace a trailer stolen from outside a Lichfield theatre.

The seven metre long, 3.5 tonne curtain sided trailer was taken at around 4pm on 9th February.

It was parked up as part of La Nevet Bete’s production of King Arthur which was kicking off a nationwide tour at the Lichfield Garrick.

The trailer was believed to have been taken by a white van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 468 of 9th February.