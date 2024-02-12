A new campaign is highlighting the risk litter dumped by the roadside can pose to wildlife.

National Highways and RSPCA have teamed up for the initiative after revealing that there have been more than 10,000 reports of animals found injured, trapped or dead due to rubbish across the country over the past three years.

A study carried out by the organisations found that almost half of people did not realise that dropping fruit peel and apple cores – which attract animals – counted as littering.

National Highways chief executive Nick Harris said:

“Littering is a dreadful social problem. It’s not just unsightly, it can have a deadly impact on wildlife, turning verges into lethal roadside restaurants. “We’re working hard to tackle it on our roads, with our people litter-picking every day. To keep them safe we have to close lanes, which delays drivers and costs millions of pounds. “But if people don’t drop litter in the first place it wouldn’t need to be picked up, so we urge road users to take their litter home.” Nick Harris, National Highways

The RSPCA’s lead wildlife officer Geoff Edmond said the new campaign was welcomed by the animal charity.

“Our rescuers deal with thousands of incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter. Old drinks cans and bottles, plastic items and even disposable vapes are just some of the items that pose a danger to our wildlife including hedgehogs, squirrels, deer and foxes. “Animals can ingest the litter, become trapped in it or be attracted to old food on the roadside which puts them in danger of moving vehicles. “Sadly, for every animal we’re able to help there are probably many others that go unseen, unreported and may even lose their lives. “But it’s really easy for the public to help. When people are out on the roads, we urge them to hold on to their litter until there is an opportunity to dispose of it safely and responsibly – or recycle where appropriate.” Geoff Edmond, RSPCA