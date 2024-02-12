Councillors are to discuss plans to improve cycle lane signage in Lichfield.

The proposals for the cycle lane adjacent to Stowe Pool will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield City Council’s grants advisory committee.

A report said discussions had taken place over how to prevent accidents involving cyclists and pedestrians in the area.

“It was felt that additional signage was required to ensure pedestrians were aware of the cycle path, and to alert cyclists to the possibility of pedestrians walking from the pathways that link to the cycle path. “The town clerk met with a representative from a line painting company with recommendations to paint ‘repeater’ cycle symbols along the route, plus specific markings for the start and end of the cycleway and where pedestrian pathways cross or terminate on to the cycle path. “Additional fixed signage was also recommended at the pedestrian pathways to further improve safety.” Lichfield City Council report

The work, if approved, would cost around £2,000 to carry out.

“The committee is asked to note that Cllr Hugh Ashton has been in discussions with Lichfield District Council regarding improved ‘no cycling’ signage on their pathway around Stowe Pool that runs adjacent to this cycle path.

“The suggested provisions for the Lichfield City Council cycle path would therefore compliment the signage improvements being undertaken by Lichfield District Council.” Lichfield City Council report

The meeting of the committee will be held today (12th February).