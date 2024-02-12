Lichfield District Council chiefs have reassured residents that the local authority remains in a “robust and resilient” financial position.

It comes after a number of authorities across the country struggle to balance the books.

But a meeting of the cabinet at Lichfield District Council last week was told the financial picture was not a bleak one locally.

Leader Cllr Doug Pullen asked Cllr Robert Strachan, cabinet member for finance, whether people could be reassured on the issue.

“Residents will see on a daily basis local authorities going bankrupt as the tabloids refer to it, but what they won’t see necessarily is the ins and outs of their own council’s financial health. “Against a backdrop of us investing heavily in a leisure centre and cinema and taking a proactive approach to investing in communities, what would your overall financial health as an organisation at the moment?” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Strachan said that while the council would continue to face challenges, the picture was not as challenging as the one facing other local authorities.

“We remain in a robust and resilient financial position – this council is open to business and intends to remain so. “We are not exposed to the risks top tier authorities or large metros are. “We will continue to deliver for residents and businesses in this district.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council