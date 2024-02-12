Small businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for help to grow.

Companies with ten or less employers can access the Achieve and Grow programme from the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub.

It offers fully funded half and full day one to one sessions.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Micro-businesses make up a very significant part of our economy – 87% of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent businesses have ten or less employees – so it makes absolute sense to make it as easy as possible for them to easily access the help they need to grow. “Achieve and Grow is built on research showing exactly what micro-businesses need, targeting areas they may be less confident with as they concentrate on the core running of their company. “Local experts are ready and waiting to help with support that fits around the needs of individual businesses – there are no off the shelf generic packages.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Businesses can get help with managing people, recruitment, finding investment and funding, financial planning and e-commerce.

The deadline to apply through the Achieve and Grow webpage is 20th March.