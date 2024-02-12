A working party has helped to plant more than 250 trees on land in Whittington.

The woodland, which is accessed from Peregrine Close, had been filled with mature pine trees but many of these had to be felled for safety reasons.

But now plans have been put in place to breathe new life into the area with a more diverse range of trees to promote greater biodiversity.

The working group of volunteers planted 250 Hazel trees to create a new coppice.

More trees are expected to be planted in the first week of March.