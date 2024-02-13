An error-strewn performance at Kidderminster Carolians saw Burntwood go down 43-13 to allow the hosts to leapfrog them in the league table.

The visitors were in contention at half time despite trailing 17-8, but when they had second half chances they fluffed their lines and then in defence they missed too many tackles which allowed the home side to pull away.

The opening ten minute spell was played between the 22s until Kidderminster thought they had scored, only to be penalised for a double movement.

Their disappointment was short-lived as the visitors missed an offload pass trying to run out of their own half and the hosts capitalised with a converted try.

Burntwood responded well, helped by a penalty award which Kian Carter kicked to the five metre line. The line out was won and when the ball was moved wide, Kidderminster infringed and skipper for the day, in Josh Canning’s absence, Brett Taylor landed the penalty goal.

The hosts hit back with two tries in two minutes by going through the phases and supporting offloaded passes in the tackle but neither try was converted.

Burntwood enjoyed the better of the play until the break. They camped in the home 22 but lost one opportunity to score due to a knock-on and then Josh Massey just failed to hold on to a kick pass from Carter.

Eventually the pressure paid off and it was Carter who found a way to the try line. He chipped over the defence, caught the ball on the run and touched down for a fine individual effort. Taylor’s missed conversion was the last act of the half.

Burntwood’s hopes of continuing their fightback suffered in the first minute of the second period. The hosts launched a big forward from a line out on halfway. When the ball reached their backs, some weak tackling conceded a converted try under the posts and the bonus point.

They were almost in again on 47 minutes as they broke over halfway but were brought back for a forward pass.

A promising spell of play by Burntwood saw them establish good field position but a misfiring line out combined with loose passing still left them trailing 24-8. When Kidderminster broke out on the hour mark, a kick and chase brought a penalty award and an additional ten metres to leave the visitors stuck under their own posts. Possession was moved wide for an unconverted try in the corner.

Then it was Burntwood’s turn to benefit from a penalty award plus ten metres. Carter found the five metre line with his touch kick and Luke Rookyard peeled round the line out for an unconverted try.

The home side pulled well clear with converted tries in the 65th and 74th minutes, exposing some flimsy tackling.

Burntwood will hope to put in a better showing when the return fixture takes place next month.

The 2nds were without a fixture and the 3rds were also inactive due to a waterlogged pitch which saw their game against Wednesbury 2nds postponed.

However, there was joy for the Colts who reached the semi-final of the Staffs County Cup by beating Barton-under-Needwood 33-26.

They came back from an early deficit to lead only for the visitors to level the scores late on, but Masters proved to be the match-winner with a late try to add to earlier scores from Bailey, Broadhurst, Ratley and Ball, plus two conversions each from Wenlock-Evans and Broadhurst.

This weekend Burntwood’s two league sides face tough assignments as they both play second placed teams in their respective leagues.

The 1sts travel to Old Saltleians while the 2nds welcome Atherstone to The CCE Sportsway – both kick offs are at 2.15pm.