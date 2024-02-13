Chasetown return to league action as they face a midweek test at Mossley.

Manager Mark Swann will be hoping for more of the same, after his side eased past Sporting Khalsa 4-1 last time out to earn themselves a place in the Walsall Senior Cup semi-final.

Three points for Chasetown this evening (13th February) could see them climb to fourth in the table, as they set their sights on a place in the play-offs.

On the other hand, the hosts go into the fixture without a win in their last six games, seeing them fall to 15th in the league.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, there was more success at The Scholars Ground as Chasetown’s under 23 side wrapped up the league title in style with a 7-0 win over Tamworth.