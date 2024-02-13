A local netball team has been boosted by a donation from a housebuilding firm.

Chasetown Ladies were given £500 by David Wilson Homes to help cover ground and training feeds for the next quarter.

The team trains at Beacon Park on Monday evenings with midweek and weekend matches in Wolverhampton and Walsall leagues.



Head coach Hania Harrington said:

“Myself and the entire team are grateful to David Wilson Homes for providing us with a donation. “As a non-profit team, all funding is through ourselves so this is such a helpful contribution to our club.” Hania Harrington

More details about Chasetown Ladies can be found on the club’s Facebook page or Instagram page.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said:

“Non-profit teams are so important and we are delighted to be helping such a dedicated team of players. “We are committed to creating a positive impact on the surrounding areas in which we build and are pleased to have been able to contribute to help the club continue to provide the local community with a chance to play netball.” Dominic Harman